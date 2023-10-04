The New York Jets have been left to grapple with the disappointment of a season without Aaron Rodgers for quite some time now, but it hasn't been all bad news for the Big Apple's “other” team. Zach Wilson did his best to showcase his skills against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, only to come up short.

Recently Rodgers shared his thoughts on a ‘miraculous' 2023 comeback possibility that will have Jets fans in awe. Rodgers also roasted Travis Kelce for a surprising reason after a commercial of Kelce's was aired.

As Wilson has done his best to fill in for Rodgers, the Jets may be witnessing the birth of a brand new star at the center position in Joe Tippman. Tippmann is a second round pick out of the offensive line factory known as the University of Wisconsin and he has piled up impressive stats thus far for his new NFL team, as shared by Harrison Glaser on Twitter.

Joe Tippman hasn't allowed a single QB pressure in his first two NFL games He's already the 4th highest graded guard in the league, the highest graded rookie offensive lineman, & is top-6 in both run blocking AND pass blocking Stud 💪🏻#Jets pic.twitter.com/vwQK5ZdFfm — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) October 3, 2023

The Jets are scheduled to take on the Broncos this Sunday in what should be a winnable game against Sean Payton's team.

With Tippman leading the way, the Jets' offensive line has a chance to make it a day to remember in the Mile High City.

The Jets are currently ranked near the bottom of the NFL in offense while the Broncos are ranked considerably higher.

If Zach Wilson can play up to his potential for Saleh's team, a winning October is possible as New York waits for Rodgers' inevitable return.