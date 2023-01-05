By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was at the center of a scary incident. After crashing with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, Hamlin was able to stand up for a brief moment before collapsing to the ground. With such an incident proving to be such a huge reminder of just how much life extends beyond the world of professional sports, many prominent athletes have spoken up in support and prayer for Hamlin’s recovery.And joining those who are paying their respect to Hamlin is New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Sauce Gardner plans to don a Damar Hamlin jersey in his pregame warmups on Sunday as the Jets take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 18. Writing on his official Twitter account, Gardner even asked if someone could expedite the delivery of the Hamlin jersey he purchased, with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin happily obliging with his request.

Fans have been outspoken of their support towards Hamlin amid his recovery process. In fact, the demand for Hamlin’s jersey has skyrocketed in recent days. Accordingly, Michael Rubin and the Fanatics team have decided to donate all the proceeds of Hamlin’s jersey sales towards the Bills safety’s Chasing M’s Foundation. All in all, via the outpouring of support, the foundation has raised over $6 million overall through GoFundMe.

Thankfully, while Hamlin is still recovering from his terrifying injury in the intensive care unit, the 24-year old safety is now in better physical condition. He has only needed 50 percent oxygen from the ventilator instead of the initial 100 percent, which bodes well for his recuperation. Hopefully he continues to progress towards a full recovery without any further complications.