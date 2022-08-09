The ‘legitimate fear’ on Jets OL Mekhi Becton’s future after suffering scary injury in practice

The New York Jets were hoping for a big season from former first-round pick Mekhi Becton. On Monday, it was revealed Becton may not take the field at all in 2022.

According to New York Jets reporter Connor Hughes, there is “legitimate fear” surrounding the Jets offensive lineman’s 2022 season outlook. This news comes in the wake of the news of Becton undergoing additional tests on his surgically repaired knee.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh seemed optimistic on Monday. He shared that Becton would undergo an MRI, but that it was merely a precaution.

“As of now, it doesn’t seem like a big deal, but — knock on wood — hopefully that stays the case,” Saleh told reporters Monday.

Becton was seen wearing a knee brace last Friday, signaling the Jets offensive lineman may have felt discomfort. During practice Monday, Becton fell backward awkwardly after colliding with defensive end John-Franklin Myers.

It seemed like Becton’s cleat got stuck in the grass, causing his knee to bend awkwardly. The former Jets first-round pick took his shoulder pads off and immediately headed to the locker room.

Becton’s weight had become a talking point within the Jets organization when he showed up for June minicamp overweight. However, he received praise from Saleh for powering through and working to an acceptable weight. Becton’s head coach hopes to see the young lineman continue his progress.

“He’s been working his tail off and he’s done everything he’s been asked to do. Hopefully, he checks out good like we think he’s going to and he can continue on this track. I think he’s going to be fine,” Saleh said.