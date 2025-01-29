Recently, the New York Jets took the first step toward rebuilding their franchise by hiring Aaron Glenn to be their next head coach. Glenn had previously been the defense coordinator for the Detroit Lions and was one of the most sought after names on the head coaching markets this offseason.

One person who sees great potential in Johnson for the Jets is his former teammate, Keyshawn Johnson, who recently took to his “All Facts, No Brakes” podcast to relay his thoughts.

“I would say it’s an ‘A.’ They got exactly what they need, some discipline, a no-nonsense coach who played the game at the highest level in New York, and in Dallas, and in Houston,” said Johnson. “He coached in New Orleans, coached in Detroit. Turned over a defensive unit that was clearly missing a lot of pieces on the back end. Yet was still one of the top defenses in the league. I like this hire a lot.”

Johnson then listed some high profile names who he sees Johnson as having similarities to.

“They’re getting a mix of Bill Parcells, Sean Payton, Dan Campbell, and Bill Belichick, that’s what you get,” said Johnson. “So you’re going to get that nice mix and the key thing about that all, he’s not going to try and be them, he’s going to be himself.”

A big decision for the Jets

The Jets' turbulent 2024-25 season featured several seemingly desperate moves, including firing head coach Robert Saleh and promoting Jeff Ulbrich to the interim position.

Ulbrich has since departed to become the defensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons, and Johnson is continuing to add names to his staff in New York.

The Jets are still sifting through the rubble after a disastrous 2024 season which included injuries, significant regression from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and a general sense of turbulence, compounded by “win now” moves like the trade for Davante Adams and the firing of Saleh.

Now, the franchise is in the hands of Glenn, who will have a lot of questions to sort out this offseason before the Jets next take the field in September.

In the meantime, New York fans can look forward to the NFL Draft, which will take place in April.