The New York Jets do not have their first-round pick Will McDonald IV in the lineup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 of the NFL season.

The rookie edge rusher is on the inactive list for New York. It appears to be a coach’s decision since McDonald didn’t appear on the Jets' injury list this week.

#Jets rookie first-round pick Will McDonald is INACTIVE today. Full list

Izzy Abanikanda, RB

Jason Brownlee, WR

Max Mitchell, OL

Will McDonald, DE

Zaire Barnes, LB

Bryce Hall, CB

Greg Zuerlein, K pic.twitter.com/kuG5sP7NAm — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 17, 2023

Carl Lawson, who was nursing a sore back and inactive for Week 1, returned to the Jets' active roster against the Cowboys.

McDonald played 13 defensive snaps in his NFL debut against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. He had one tackle and zero QB pressures in New York’s 22-16 overtime victory.

The Iowa State standout was selected by the Jets with the No. 15 overall pick in the draft. He’s a pass-rushing specialist with tremendous bend off the edge who flashed some in the preseason. But McDonald needs to get stronger and add size, and he had a quiet debut against the Bills.

Lawson and John Franklin-Myers are the starting defensive ends for the Jets. Jermaine Johnson, Bryce Huff and Micheal Clemons each played more in the rotation than McDonald last week.

The Jets are without quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Achilles surgery) and kicker Greg Zuerlein (groin) against the Cowboys. Zach Wilson starts at quarterback and Austin Seibert, signed on Saturday, is the kicker. New York is looking to move to 2-0 behind its elite defense, with hopes of making the playoffs for a potential Rodgers miracle return down the road.