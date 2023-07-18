With Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets as the subject of HBO's “Hard Knocks,” the level of access “will not be the same,” according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The Jets have spent most of the summer crying that being chosen for “Hard Knocks” is the worst thing that could ever happen to anyone. Aaron Rodgers is notoriously prickly with NFL media, so it's no surprise he wasn't happy about this either. “There’s a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team. A lot of expectations for our squad. They forced it down our throat and we have to deal with it,” Rodgers said.

Whine about it, but this isn't Green Bay, Wisconsin anymore. This is New York City, and the media is a whole different animal. Whether he likes it or not, Rodgers has to get used to it and focus on winning football games instead of cameras. If he disappoints, that same media is going to tear him apart. Cameras are a part of life when you make $50 million a year leading a New York sports team.

Regardless, the Jets have to collaborate with NFL Films crews in some capacity, but they reportedly want some boundaries. As a result, they won't allow the cameras to be present for everything. For example, the Jets won't allow the crew to film the team releasing/cutting players at training camp.

There are two sides to every argument, and the Jets' concerns about such footage are probably well-warranted. They believe it's not humane or fair to the players to film them in their lowest moment. That regular segment of “Hard Knocks” probably is overly intrusive and unnecessary.

On the other hand, Rodgers and the Jets aren't the first team to be selected for the show tons of fans look forward to every year. The Jets are by far the most intriguing team ahead of the 2023 season because of the Rodgers trade. New York could be a Super Bowl team or a train wreck, and fans want more Jets content.

“The 2010 Jets changed the profile and the success of ‘Hard Knocks’ forever. That Jets team made football fun for fans,” NFL Films' EP Patrick Kelleher said.

“And now we are excited for a new partnership with this iconic organization and HBO to create another chapter in both NFL and television history filled with great personalities and a roster striving to reach new heights of success.”

It's still unclear what other limitations the film crews will have to work through, but fans can expect the show to look a bit different this year.