After a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, it might be easy for New York Jets fans to give up on quarterback Zach Wilson. After all, most of them already did last season. But the organization is clearly clinging to hope that Aaron Rodgers' tutelage can spark a genuine turnaround.

That hope appears to be masquerading as confidence, considering the Jets have not brought in an outside QB to compete for the starting job. Wilson is doing his best not to get swept up in such speculation and is instead focused on proving that he is the right man to lead New York through this unforeseen storm.

“I actually don’t look at it like that. For me, I’m the guy right now,” he said, per Harrison Glaser, when asked if he takes the front office's inactivity as a show of faith. “My numbers called, so I’m gonna go out there & do everything I can for this offense. That’s not something I really need to worry about, because right now I’ve got all the guys in the locker room behind me. I just got to lay my trust in those guys & go play football.”



The last part of Wilson's soundbite is especially interesting given that players in the locker room were rumored to have soured on the 24-year-old during last season. Things certainly could have changed since, though. Coaches, and Aaron Rodgers himself, continue to publicly endorse him. The Jets only elevated veteran Tim Boyle from the practice squad to serve as his backup, instead of pursuing a bigger name like Carson Wentz or Jameis Winston.

While the affirmation is nice, it has not yet changed anything on the field. Zach Wilson completed 12-of-27 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown, while throwing three interceptions last Sunday against the Cowboys. A home game versus the New England Patriots in Week 3 presents its own challenges.

If the young signal-caller does not veer course immediately, the Jets will be expected to seek other options. Fans will have to see if this positive attitude finally yields positive results.