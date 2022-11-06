As if defeating the Buffalo Bills wasn’t going to be difficult enough Sunday, the New York Jets saw Zach Wilson and two other key players go down in the first quarter.

Wilson was drilled by DaQuan Jones while throwing a pass late in the quarter. The Jets quarterback got up and fell back down, holding his left leg, after completing the third-down pass to Garrett Wilson. Fortunately for New York, he was able to head off the field under his own power and remained in the game.

Zach Wilson is down on the field. Hope it's nothing too serious 🙏#TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/pMnLyp8sPo — Jets Nation (@JetsNationCP) November 6, 2022

Greg Zuerlein drilled a 53-yard field goal on the next play to cut the Jets’ deficit to 7-3 before the first quarter ended.

Earlier, defensive stalwarts C.J. Mosley and Sheldon Rankins were knocked out of the game. Mosley had a shoulder injury and missed his first defensive snaps of the season. He was not on the field during Buffalo’s scoring drive that culminated in a 1-yard score by quarterback Josh Allen.

Mosley returned early in the second quarter and made his presence felt for the Jets. The linebacker hammered James Cook and drove him to the turf leading to an incompletion.

Rankins left shortly after Mosley. The lineman has an elbow injury and is questionable to return.

D.J. Reed also got banged up in the first half, but he’s okay. The Jets are trailing 14-3 at time of writing.