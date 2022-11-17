Published November 17, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

All eyes will be on Zach Wilson and the New York Jets in Week 11 as they take on the New England Patriots.

This will be Wilson and the Jets first meeting against the Patriots since their Week 8 outing. In that game, Wilson put on a performance that he would like to forget. While he threw for 355 passing yards and two touchdowns, he also added three interceptions in a 22-17 defeat.

Since that Week 8 game, Wilson has looked like a different player. On the way to a 5-3 record, Wilson played a key role in their Week 9 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Wilson finished the day throwing for 154 yards and one touchdown. On the ground, he added 24 rushing yards on five carries. Most importantly, he recorded zero turnovers against a strong Bills defense.

Now, just two weeks later, Zach Wilson and the Jets will be taking on the Patriots once again. But this time, Wilson seems more than prepared to take on the divisional rival.

On Thursday, Wilson spoke with the media regarding the upcoming matchup. During the conversation, he made it clear that he is looking forward to the opportunity to take down this Patriots team.

Via NJ.coms Andy Vasquez:

“[I’m] excited because it’s a challenge, and this is a big divisional game for us obviously. So not necessarily to feel like I’ve got to prove anything, like, ‘Last game didn’t go great, I’ve got to do something different this time.’ But [that] this is our next challenge. These guys are a great team, they do a great job defensively. So I am looking at it that way. I’m super excited for this game.”

In his comments, Wilson was sure to acknowledge that the Patriots are still a strong team. He has made it known that he did struggle in Week 8. But there also seems to be a sense of excitement for the second-year quarterback.

Wilson and the Jets are coming off of a victory that could change the course of their season. But taking down the Patriots is where the focus has shifted.