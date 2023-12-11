Zach Wilson couldn't hide his delight after powering the Jets to an incredible 30-6 win over the Texans in Week 14.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson unarguably had his best game of the season in Week 14 against the Houston Texans, and sure enough, he couldn't be any happier about it.

Wilson propelled the Jets to an insane 30-6 win over the red-hot Texans, with the returning QB1 throwing for two touchdowns without an interception. He completed 27 of his 36 passes for 301 yards, all while also rushing three times for 12 yards.

It was a complete and efficient performance from Wilson, who outshined one of the best and most promising young stars in the NFL today in CJ Stroud. The Texans signal-caller, who left late in the fourth quarter due to a head injury, finished with just 91 yards on 10-of-23 pass completion and failed to record a passing TD.

After the game, Wilson couldn't hold back his delight as he expressed his satisfaction on the Jets' overall performance.

“Winning is always fun and that's what we want right there. That's what we want every game to look like,” Wilson shared, via Associated Press.

For what it's worth, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was equally impressed by the Jets, particularly on Zach Wilson who proved to everyone he deserves to be the QB1 of the team. Remember, the former BYU standout was benched in Week 13 amid his offensive struggles, but the move only showed that the QB isn't really the team's problem.

This Week 14, Wilson further fueled that notion with what Saleh called the “best game of his career.”

“I thought Zach probably played the best game of his career,” Saleh shared.

The challenge for Wilson now is to maintain that level of play for the remainder of the season, though with his new-found confidence, it should be okay for fans to have their hopes up.