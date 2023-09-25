Zach Wilson and the New York Jets had a frustrating Sunday afternoon with a home loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson has been the New York starter ever since newly-signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury, but he has had some struggles for the Jets, particularly in Sunday's 15-10 defeat.

After the game, football icon OJ Simpson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to give Zach Wilson some stern advice regarding breakout wide receiver Garrett Wilson and how he can be better utilized.

“Every great team, all of them, their quarterback is looking for somebody like Davante Adams. [Kirk] Cousins is always looking for Justin Jefferson. I don't care who it is. Josh Allen is looking for [Stefon] Diggs,” said Simpson. “You've got a great receiver there. His name is Garrett Wilson. And I saw him open virtually all day. I saw him running across the field in the fourth quarter wide open in front of you, and you're looking somewhere else.”

Garrett Wilson, New York's undisputed best wide receiver, finished the Patriots game with five receptions for 48 yards. Zach Wilson, meanwhile, struggled on the afternoon, completing 18/36 passes for 157 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions.

OJ Simpson, for his part, knows a thing or two about getting the ball to your best player. Simpson himself was that player for the majority of his legendary career, and Jets fans will hope that Wilson takes him up on his advice moving forward. Wilson will next have a chance to do that at home against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 1.