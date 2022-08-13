The New York Jets began their preseason on Friday night against the Philadelphia Eagles and before the second quarter rolled around, quarterback Zach Wilson is already hurt.

Wilson scrambled into the backfield on 1st and 10 and decided to run the football, eventually pulling up with a lower-body injury on a non-contact play. Take a look:

Via Adam Schefter, he’s heading to the locker room and backup Mike White replaced Wilson:

Zach Wilson eventually went down on the ground. The Jets announced it’s a right knee injury:

Knee injuries are always scary for quarterbacks. The fact that he wasn’t even hit is even more concerning. Jets fans can only pray it’s not an ACL. It’s a big year for New York but they were already handed some awful luck this week as OL Mekhi Becton suffered a season-ending injury.

All their aspirations rely on the health of Wilson, who is looking to improve upon his rookie campaign. The former BYU standout went 3-10 as the starter in 2021, completing only 55% of his passes. He threw for nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

If you look closely at the video above, it appears Zach Wilson perhaps tweaked his knee when he tried to deke out the defender before hitting the turf. As of writing, the Jets are down 14-3 in the second quarter to Philly. They have two preseason contests left against the Falcons and Giants before Week 1 on September 11th vs. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Stay tuned for updates on the severity of Zach Wilson’s knee injury.