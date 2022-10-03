The New York Jets received some rare encouraging news about their decimated offensive line Monday. Right tackle Max Mitchell will not miss the rest of the season with a knee injury as first feared.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Mitchell sustained a knee dislocation and will miss several weeks.

Not a household name, Max Mitchell has emerged as one of the best young tackles in the NFL.

Jets coach Robert Saleh did not provide details about the rookie’s injury, though he did confirm it is not of the season-ending variety. Saleh said there’s no timetable for his return and did not rule out a stint on IR for Mitchell.

Considering Mitchell was carted off the field in the second quarter of New York’s 24-20 win at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the update Monday can only be viewed as good news. Mitchell was seen after the game wearing a knee brace and using crutches.

Jets sideline emptying for Mitchell. Can tell how much team loves him

The fourth-round pick has been a pleasant surprise so far. He has started all four games because of injuries to tackles Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown and George Fant and has played well. He was, however, struggling against the Steelers. He had allowed four pressures on 18 dropbacks by quarterback Zach Wilson and a woeful 18.5 pass blocking grade per Pro Football Focus.

The week before against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mitchell had an overall 69.9 PFF grade, his best in the NFL.

Robert Saleh talks about the job Alijah Vera-Tucker did at left tackle yesterday: "I thought AVT was fantastic. It is not easy to move positions along the offensive line"

So decimated is the Jets’ offensive line that they moved guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to left tackle and Nate Herbig made his first start of the season at guard Sunday. When Mitchell went down, he was replaced by veteran Connor McDermott.

Brown is eligible to come off IR this week. Saleh said a decision will be made on that by Wednesday. The veteran, who was signed after Becton had season-ending knee surgery in training camp, sustained a shoulder injury the week before the season opener and has yet to make his Jets debut.