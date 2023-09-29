Zach Wilson and the New York Jets are looking to get their season back on track after consecutive losses to make their record 1-2. Wilson took over for newly-signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the star's Achilles injury, but thus far he has been unable to lead the Jets' offense to much success.

The Jets' next opponent are the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, and Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay recently took a shot at Wilson and the Jets, calling New York a “team that wants to run the ball.”

Wilson, however, does not appear to be taking offense to the comments. He recently said that he hadn't heard what Gay said but doesn't mind the comments.

“We'll be ready as an offense,” Wilson said, per Cononr Hughes of SNYtv.

Zach Wilson has struggled in his return to quarterbacking duties for the Jets. Wilson was drafted by the team with the second pick in the 2021 NFL Draft but was unable to live up to expectations as a rookie, eventually falling out of the rotation altogether in 2022.

However, when Rodgers went down, Wilson was called upon to resume his role, and the team won his first game back under center in a thrilling contest against the Buffalo Bills.

Still, with two straight losses since that game and a matchup impending against the Chiefs, things will not get any easier for Wilson and New York. The Jets and Chiefs are set to kick off on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.