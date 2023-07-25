Aaron Rodgers was at it again Tuesday, throwing darts all over the field at New York Jets training camp. But one of his favorite receivers was not there to join in the fun.

Instead, Allen Lazard was on the side wearing a sleeve on his left leg. It was the first practice Lazard missed at camp, though coach Robert Saleh was not concerned.

“He’s dealing with some muscle tightness,” Saleh explained. “So, we’re just holding him back until he gets better.”

Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million contract this offseason. The 28-year-old was a Rodgers favorite when they were teammates with the Green Bay Packers. He caught an NFL career-high 60 passes last season.

The 4 best offensive highlights from #Jets 1st open practice today: 🏈 A beautiful diving catch from Allen Lazard

🏈 Mecole Hardman goes UP for the TD

🏈 Tyler Conklin showing his toughness as he hauls in the TD

🏈 Perfect window throw from Aaron Rodgers to Corey Davis pic.twitter.com/iwLIC0ygkC — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) July 22, 2023

While one player from the offense missed practice, Will McDonald IV returned for the defense. The Jets first-round pick missed several days with a contusion on his right leg. He returned with a bang Tuesday, displaying his explosive speed and recording a sack during team drills.

“There was a lot of effort, a lot of freaky athleticism,” Saleh said about what McDonald brings to the defense.

Mekhi Becton did not finish team drills, but Saleh said it had nothing to do with the massive tackle being hurt. Saleh said Becton is “on a pitch count” at practice after missing last season with a knee injury.

Becton struggled against Carl Lawson and McDonald in pass protection Tuesday. The 2020 first-round pick is in excellent shape and looking to battle veteran Duane Brown for the starting left tackle spot.

Brown is on the PUP list following shoulder surgery but should return to practice soon.