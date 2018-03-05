With the start of the free agency period less than two weeks away, one of the most intriguing names will be veteran Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson. He is on track to hit the free-agent market for the first time in his career where he is anticipated to draw plenty of interest across the league.

Johnson is coming off two consecutive franchise tag seasons where pushed his annual salary to $16.7 million in the 2017 season. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the New York Jets are expected to join the fray alongside the Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers to acquire the seventh-year veteran cornerback in free agency.

The Jets are interested in re-signing Morris Claiborne, but the two sides aren’t close. They’re expected to have interest in Trumaine Johnson, but the word is he’s headed to the Oakland Raiders or San Francisco 49ers.

New York is currently projected to have the second-most salary cap space this offseason with $94.8 million at their disposal. Despite their serious interest in Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Jets will have a surplus of financial means to make a lucrative offer that could peak Johnson’s interest in possibly signing with the franchise.

The addition of the 28-year-old could significantly help the Jets’ secondary that struggled against the pass last season finishing 21st in the league, tied for 20th with just 11 interceptions, and 19th with a 90.1 opposing quarterback passer rating. Although bringing back Morris Claiborne is a likely scenario, Johnson brings more to the table given that he has established himself as a top-caliber cornerback.

In the last few years, he has provided solid play as a No.1 cornerback for the Los Angeles Rams that helped them become one of the more formidable defenses in the league. Although the Rams have recently acquired All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters from the Kansas City, the team has expressed interest in bringing back Johnson.

If there is anything to take away from this chatter is that New York could in serious play for several of the top free agents in this year’s crop of available talent.