Rumor: Jets’ level of interest in Jimmy Garoppolo trade after Zach Wilson’s surgery

The New York Jets received some positive news on the Zach Wilson front after their starting quarterback underwent successful knee surgery in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The expectation is that Wilson won’t miss much time, and could potentially be ready to go for Week 1. The positive update has reportedly seen the Jets’ interest in a potential Jimmy Garoppolo trade dwindle, according to Ian Rapoport. The NFL insider indicates the Jets are confident in backup QB Joe Flacco’s ability to hold things down until Wilson returns.

With Jimmy Garoppolo available from the #49ers, the #Jets don’t appear intent on making a move. They have confidence in Joe Flacco in the likely scenario where he starts until Zach Wilson is 100% ready. https://t.co/qplSF1iNFm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2022

Initial rumors and reports on Wilson’s knee injury suggested the worst, with many jumping to the conclusion that it was a torn ACL. Amid the onslaught of rumors involving Wilson’s injury, the Jets had been linked with a trade for Garoppolo, who has been seeking a move away from the San Francisco 49ers.

A Garoppolo trade would make a lot of sense for the Jets if Wilson’s injury was expected to sideline him for the season. Now that the team anticipates he’ll only miss a few weeks, they no longer feel the need to trade for a quarterback, putting an end to their brief pursuit of Garoppolo.

The 49ers will continue to explore possible trade destinations for their disgruntled quarterback, but the update to Wilson effectively rules out the Jets as a landing spot. While it’s still not entirely clear whether Wilson will be ready for Week 1, the Jets don’t seem too concerned and would feel equally optimistic about rolling out Flacco for the regular season opener against the Ravens.

Last season for the 49ers, Garoppolo led the team to the NFC Championship Game, where they were knocked off by the LA Rams. During the regular season, Garoppolo completed 68.3% of his pass attempts for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.