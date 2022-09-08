The New York Jets have mixed expectations heading into the 2022 NFL season, and some media members with less optimistic outlooks for the team are already looking ahead to the trade deadline. Jets reporter Rich Cimini indicates that one of the team’s wide receivers could be a sought-after trade piece in 2022, but surprisingly, it’s not Denzel Mims. Despite the former second-round pick having requested a trade during the offseason, Cimini indicates that it’s Corey Davis who has had his name floated in trade talks, suggesting that “there are some teams” interested in the Jets’ veteran wideout.

A juicy @RichCimini prediction: watch out for #Jets WR Corey Davis ‘circulating in trade rumors’ ahead of the trade deadline in 2022 + ‘there are some teams out there that I know are interested’ 👀: 📻 Flight Deck Pod #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/u3rpDdCMTU — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 8, 2022

While most would assume Mims was the most likely trade candidate on the Jets, Cimini indicates that it’s Corey Davis who is catching the eye of opposing teams.

Davis has spent just one year with the Jets. He featured in nine games for the franchise last season, catching 34 passes on 59 targets for 492 yards and four touchdowns. The former Titans’ first-round pick never quite lived up to his billing in the pros, but he’s still a gifted athlete with excellent skills at the wide receiver position. It makes sense that Davis would be considered a potential trade target for teams in need of some added depth at the position.

It’s unclear what the Jets’ stance is on a potential Davis trade. It’s possible that the Jets’ results through the first seven weeks of the season will impact the team’s willingness to move the veteran wideout. A rough start to the year could put a swift end to the Jets’ hopes of competing for a playoff spot, which would make a Davis trade more likely.