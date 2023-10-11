The Winnipeg Jets will open their season against the Calgary Flames in a showdown in Western Canada. We're on the ice, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Jets-Flames prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Jets went 46-33-3 in 2022-2023 while finishing in a wildcard spot after another playoff elimination, this time at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights. Now, they hope to improve despite making almost minimal changes to the roster. The Jets will have to contend with mainly a similar roster. Also, they hope they can extend a longer stay in the playoffs this time around.

The Flames went 38-27-17, but they missed the playoffs. Sadly, they struggled after the third period, going 5-12 in overtime and 2-5 in the shootout period. Things did not go well for the majority of the season. Thus, they hope to bounce back. The Flames have work to do. Additionally, they will have competition from the Seattle Kraken, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, and the Vegas Golden Knights, the defending Stanley Cup champion. There will be a new coaching staff that includes new coach Ryan Huska.

The Jets and Flames split their four-game series last season. Significantly, the Jets covered the spread three times. The teams combined for over six goals twice, with both games taking place in Calgary.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets vs. Flames Odds

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-220)

Calgary Flames: -1.5 (+180)

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How to Watch Jets vs. Flames

Time: ET/PT

TV: ESPN+

Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread

The Jets look to get off to a good start to the season. However, they will have a tough task to start their season as they face off with the Flames in Calgary. Everything starts with the offense.

Mark Scheifele had 42 goals and 26 assists last season. Meanwhile, Kyle Connor netted 31 goals and 49 assists. The Jets will no longer have the services of Blake Wheeler and Pierre-Luc Dubois, who left the team. Instead, they now have Alex Iafallo and Gabe Vilard. Iafallo had 14 goals and 22 assists through 59 games. The Jets hope Nikolaj Ehlers can stay healthy this season. Ultimately, he finished with 12 goals and 26 assists through 45 games. A full season should net anywhere between 70-75 points.

The defense saw the emergence of Josh Morrissey last season. Now, he hopes to replicate his performance last season, when he finished with 16 goals and 60 assists. The rest of the defense does not have many options. Regardless, they can all play pivotal roles on the defensive end and will do everything they can to try and stop the Flames.

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck gets the start. Significantly, he went 37-25-2 with a 2.49 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920 last season through 64 games. Hellebuyck will try and lead the Jets to a season-opening road victory.

The Jets will cover the spread if their offense gets going early. Then, the defense must block shots, and Hellebuyck must make stops.

Why The Flames Will Cover The Spread

The Flames were a hot mess last season. Unfortunately, they struggled to score and also had issues defending. But the opening game starts with all facets of the game and also with an offense that must produce more consistent results.

Jonathan Huberdeau had 15 goals and 40 assists last season. Ultimately, the Flames need more of him, and he expects to bounce back. Elias Lindholm finished with 22 goals and 42 assists. Likewise, Nazem Kadri finished the year with 24 goals and 32 assists. Mikael Backlund ended the campaign with 19 goals and 37 assists. Despite these four, the rest of the team had issues scoring. The Flames finished with 3.15 goals per game, which placed them 19th in the league.

The defense struggled last season as Rasmus Andersson and McKenzie Weegar fell off. More importantly, the goalie situation became cloudy. Jacob Markstrom finished with a record of 23-21-12, with a goals-against average of 2.92 with a save percentage of .892. Therefore, the Flames need more out of him, and he must play well to give the Flames a chance to thrive.

The Flames will cover the spread if they can spread some goals early and often. Then, Markstrom must play significantly better in this contest to give the Flames a chance to win.

Final Jets-Flames Prediction & Pick

Both teams have offenses that should score. Likewise, they also possess goalies that can steal a game at any moment. But this is the first game of the season. Ultimately, it means the offenses might take a while to adjust. The Jets and Flames played two games last season that had six or fewer goals. Thus, expect that to happen today.

Final Jets-Flames Prediction & Pick: Under: 6.5 (-128)