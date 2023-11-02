Thursday Night hockey has never been better as the Winnipeg Jets battle it out with the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights. It is about that time to check out our NHL odds series where our Jets-Golden Knights prediction and pick will be revealed.

Thursday Night hockey has never been better as the Winnipeg Jets battle it out with the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights. It is about that time to check out our NHL odds series where our Jets-Golden Knights prediction and pick will be revealed.

Most recently, Winnipeg lost in gut-wrenching fashion to the New York Rangers by a score of 3-2 in a shootout. Overall, the Jets have already endured a pair of overtime losses on the season and hold a 4-3-2 record overall.

Meanwhile, the champs themselves are fresh off back-to-back shootout victories and have still not lost in regulation. Remarkably enough, Vegas comes into Thursday with a near-flawless 9-0-1 record and are also 5-0-1 within the confines of their home arena.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Golden Knights Odds

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-220)

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+180)

Over: 5.5 (-124)

Under: 5.5 (+102)

How to Watch Jets vs. Golden Knights

Time: 10:10 ET/7:10 PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread/Win

In order for the Jets to pull off the upset and take down Goliath on the road, be on the lookout for Winnipeg's first-round loss to Vegas during last year's playoffs to be fresh on their minds. With the opportunity to get revenge on the road, there is no question that Winnipeg will be flying around the ice and giving Vegas all they can handle.

If the Jets are going to stop the Golden Knights' historic start to the season and cover the spread in the meantime, don't be surprised if Winnipeg makes it a main focus to improve on their penalty kill while striking when the iron is hot on their own extra-man attack. So far, one of Winnipeg's biggest weaknesses this season has been their ability to keep pucks out of the net when they have a man in the penalty box. To make matters worse, they are giving up a whopping 3.22 goals per game, and against a high-octane offense like the Golden Knights, this will simply not be a recipe for success. Instead, keeping the puck out of their own zone and staying on the attack will end up being pivotal.

All in all, an electrifying weapon that has stood out through the first nine games of the season has been center Mark Sheifele who has combined for eight points total up to this point. As a whole, this offense hasn't been the problem with the Jets this season, and this Winnipeg scoring attack will have their opportunities to steal the momentum out of the arena with some early goals. If Winnipeg ends up having a lead after the first or second periods, then they'll be in perfect position to finish the contest with a knockout blow.

Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread/Win

No championship hangover? No problem. Almost as easy as a piece of cake, the Golden Knights have picked up right where they have left off from the summer as they have cruised to win after win in their title defense. Believe it or not, but with their 9-0-1 start to the season, Vegas has become the 20th team in NHL history to defend their crown with a season-opening streak of at least ten games. Simply put, Vegas' treacherous stretch has been historic to say the least. Will they lose at all??

Of course, a loss is bound to happen sooner or later, but the biggest reason why it won't happen tonight on their home ice en route to a covering of the spread will be due to their increased focus on winning in regulation instead of overtime. Shockingly enough, Vegas' last three games have all gone past regulation which has only frustrated the Golden Knights in their pursuit to play even better hockey than what they have been showing the past week. While most teams will take any win that can get, Vegas' expectations are as lofty as it gets. Don't be surprised if their main priority is to jump on Winnipeg early and often.

Overall, give credit where credit is due. Alas, goaltender Adin Hill is only surrendering 2.11 goals per game which is the eighth-best mark in all of the NHL. In addition, Hill's rock-solid .923 save percentage also ranks near the upper half of the league and his play alone will be a big reason why Vegas takes care of business later this evening.

Final Jets-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

Until the Golden Knights give us any reason to bet against them, then it would be foolish not to side with them and expect a covering of the spread. Take the Vegas -1.5 spread and spend no time thinking otherwise!

Final Jets-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights -1.5 (+180)