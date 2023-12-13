It is a Western Conference battle as we continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Kings prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is a Western Conference battle as the Winnipeg Jets face the Los Angeles Kings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Kings prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Winnipeg Jets come it the game sitting at 16-9-2 on the year. They have won four of their last five games, and last time out, faced the San Jose Sharks. Last time out they faced the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks scored first with a goal just 9:17 in by Justin Bailer. Brenden Dillon tied it up in the first though. After our scoreless second period, at the 15:09 mark in the third quarter, William Eklund scored on the power play. That would give the Sharks the 2-1 lead, which they would hold onto. This was the first game for the Jets without Kyle Connor as well, and the offense struggled.

Meanwhile, the Kings come in at 16-5-4 on the year. They have won eight of their last 11, but they have lost the last two games. Last time out they faced their former goalie Jonathan Quick, and the New York Rangers. After a scoreless first period, the Rangers scored twice in the second to take the lead into the third. Phillip Danault got the Kings their first goal in the game, with a power play goal in the third. Still, the Rangers would score two more times while Jonathan Quick made 25 saves to give the Rangers a 4-1 win.

Why The Jets Will Win

The Jets come into the game 16th in the NHL in goals per game this year. They are scoring 3.19 goals per game on the season. Still, they are missing a lot in this game. Kyle Connor is the team leader in goals and points this year. He had 17 goals and 11 assists on the year with 28 total points. Now he will be out for weeks with a knee injury. This will require Mark Scheifele to step up. He is tied for the team lead in points, while leading the team in assists. Scheifele has nine goals this year with 19 assists, good for 28 points. His nine goals are tied for the lead among active players for the Jets. Meanwhile, he has scored four goals and has five assists on the power play this year.

Cole Perfettie is tied with Scheifele with nine goals this year. He has nine goals and ten assists on the year. That gives him 19 points on the year, with four goals and two assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, the Jets get help from the blue line on offense. Josh Morrissey comes in tied for the team lead in assists this year. He has 19 assists to go with his five goals, giving him 24 points. Further, he has a goal and seven assists on the year on the power play.

On the power play, the Jets have struggled. They are 24th in the NHL this year, with a 16.7 percent conversion rate on the season. Meanwhile, on the penalty kill, the Jets sit 26th in the NHL. They have a 75.3 percent success rate when man-down this year.

Connor Hellebuyck will be in the goal today for the Jets. He is 13-6-1 on the year with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. In his last three games, Hellebuyck has been great. In his last three start games, he has saved 77 of 82 shots, getting three wins. Hellebuyck has had a .939 save percentage in those three games and a 1.67 goals-against average in those games. Further, Hellebuyck has not given up more than two goals in the last eight games he has started

Why The Kings Will Win

This year, the Kings are third in the NHL in scoring, sitting with 3.68 goals per game on the season. The team's leading goal scorer this year is Trevor Moore. He comes into the game with 13 goals on the year with nine assists, good for 22 points. He has two goals and three assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Adrian Kempe leads the team in points this year. He has nine goals in the year and is second on the team with 17 assists on the season. That gives him 16 points on the year, with one goal on the power play and six assists.

Further, Kevin Fiala and Anze Kopitar are tied for second on the team in points. Fiala has done this while leading the team in assists. He has six goals this year with 19 assists, good for 15 points. One goal and eight assists come on the power play. Meanwhile, Kopital comes in with ten goals and 15 assists on the year for his 15 points. He has three goals and four assists on the power play this season.

The Kings have been a middle-of-the-pack team on the power play this year. They have converted 20.7 percent of these chances this year, good for 16th in the NHL this year, with 18 power-play goals. They have been great on the penalty kill though, with an 87.7 percent success rate on the penalty kill.

Cam Talbot is expected to be in goal today for the Kings. He is 12-4-2 on the year with a 1.91 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage. He is also on a great three-game stretch. In the last three games, Talbot has allowed just one goal on 75 shots with one shutout. He has a .947 save percentage in those three games with a 1.33 goals-against average.

Final Jets-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Kings are the better team coming into this game. It is the offense that has them as the much better team. With Kyle Connor out, the Jets are going to struggle to score. Still, with how both goalies have been playing, expect both teams to struggle to score. Both teams are limiting scoring opportunities and shots on goal. While the Kings should win, the best play in this game is on the total. Take the plus money and the low total in this one.

Final Jets-Kings Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (+100)