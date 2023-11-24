The Winnipeg Jets look to stay hot as we continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Panthers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Winnipeg Jets look to stay hot as they face the Florida Panthers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Panthers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Jets come into the game winning four straight games and having won seven of their last eight. Last time out, they faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Jets started the scoring in the game with a Josh Morrissey Goal just 5:29 into the first period. They would add another one on the power play before Steven Stamkos scored a power-play goal of his own to make it 2-1. The Lightning would tie it up in the second, but the scoring would end there. The game went to overtime, where Adam Lowry scored his third goal of the year to give the Jets the win.

Meanwhile, the Panthers come into the game sitting at 12-6-1 on the year. They are second in the Atlantic Division this year sitting right behind the Boston Bruins, who they faced last time out. The Bruins scored first, with under two minutes left in the first period. The Panthers would tie the game up on an Anton Lundell goal to tie the game. Still, the Bruins would score the next two goals in the second period. Then Linus Ullmark would carry the Bruins the rest of the way. He would end up saving 27 of 28 shots to give the Bruins the win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Panthers Odds

Winnipeg Jets: +126

Florida Panthers: -152

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 6.5 (+100)

How to Watch Jets vs. Panthers

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Jets Will Win

It is the combination of Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele who have led the way for the Jets this year. Connor came into the game leading the team in goals and points this year. He has 14 goals on the season with nine assists to give him 23 points. Connor has also been solid on the power play this year. He has three goals and six assists this year on the power play. Meanwhile, Scheifele Comes in tied for the team lead in assists, second on the team in goals, and second on the team in points this year. He has seven goals this year with 15 assists. That gives him 22 points on the year with three goals and three assists on the power play this year.

Tied for the top spot in assists and third on the team in points is Josh Morrissey. He comes into the game with three goals on the season and 15 assists. He also has been solid on the power play this year with a goal and six assists. Also contributing are Cole Perfetti and Mason Appleton. Both of them come into the game with six goals on the year. Perfetti comes in with six goals and eight assists for 14 points. Meanwhile, Appleton has seven assists, giving him 13 points on the season.

On the power play, the Jets are 21st in the NHL, sitting with a 19.0 percent conversion rate, and 12 goals. Meanwhile, on penalty kill, the Jets are 29th in the NHL. They are only killing 72.9 percent of man-down chances this year.

The Jets are expected to send Connor Hellebuyck to the goal today. He is 9-4-1 on the year with a 2.84 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. On the month, he is 5-2-0 with a .903 save percentage and was solid in his last two games. He has allowed just two goals in each of the last two games while being over .925 in save percentage in both of those games.

Why The Panthers Will Win

The Panthers were missing Aleksander Barkov last time out, but he avoided a major injury and is now considered day-to-day. While he could miss this game, there is also a small chance he can play. He is second on the team in points this year, coming, sitting with six goals and 11 assists on the year. The team leader in both points and goals this year is Sam Reinhart. He comes into the game with 13 goals and 12 assists on the year, good for 25 points. Reinhart also leads the team on the power play this year, with five goals and two assists when man-up this year.

Meanwhile, Matthew Tkachuk leads the team in assists on the year. He comes into the game with 14 assists on the year and three goals, good for 17 points. Five of those assists have come on the power play. Further, Evan Rodrigues has been solid for the Panthers. He comes in with three goals and ten assists on the year.

Outside the top two lines of forwards, the Panthers get help from Carter Verhaeghe. He comes into the game with eight goals on the year. That is good for second on the team this year. He also has seven assists giving him 15 points. Verhaeghe has been solid on the power play as well. He has three goals and two assists on the power play this year.

The Panthers sit 20th in the NHL this year in scoring, with 3.05 goals per game on the year. The power play is 23rd in the NHL this year, converting at a 16.1 percent rate, and having just ten goals. The penalty kill has also struggled, sitting 22nd in the NHL this year at 76.7 percent.

It will be Sergei Bobrovsky on the net today. He enters the game at 9-5-1 on the year with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. Last time out, he was not at his best. Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 25 shots in the game, taking the loss. He has been below .900 in save percentage in six of the last eight games as well. Still, he is getting enough support that he has gone 6-2 in those games.

Final Jets-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Jets come into this game hot. they have won four straight and seven of their last eight games. They are on the road in this one, but the major issue will be Florida scoring. They have been struggling to score as of late. Connor Hellebuyck has not been amazing, but this is a chance to get things right. He will do just that today. Take the road underdog in this one.

Final Jets-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (+126)