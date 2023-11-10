The New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders will square off during Sunday Night Football in a must-win game to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The quarterback is the most important position in football. Quarterback play is usually at its best when a team has consistency and a clear plan at the position. That has not been the case for the New York Jets or the Las Vegas Raiders, as both teams have been forced to go with their plan B options at the position. Zach Wilson and Aidan O'Connell are manning the helm for their respective teams. While neither has been super pretty, they have seen varying degrees of success. Now, the two teams will face each other under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football. Here is everything that you need to know on how to watch the game.

When and where is Sunday Night Football?

The Jets and Raiders will face off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 13.

How to watch Jets vs. Raiders

NBC will be broadcasting the game. It can be live streamed with Peacock or on fuboTV. Mike Tirico will be the play-by-play commentator, Cris Collinsworth will be the color commentator, and Melissa Stark will be the sideline reporter.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 13 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, Nevada

TV channel: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Jets -1 O/U 36.5

Jets storylines

Zach Wilson has put up uninspiring numbers at quarterback this season. He was never supposed to be the starter. That honor belonged to Aaron Rodgers, but the veteran quarterback suffered a torn Achilles just four snaps into his Jets career. Despite all of this, the Jets have managed to win some football games. At 4-4, they are still in the playoff picture.

An Achilles tear is known as one of the worst injuries in sports, yet there is still optimism that Rodgers will return to play this season. It would be a miraculous return unlike anything we have ever seen, but Rodgers told Derwin James “Give me a few weeks” when he was asked about when he'd be returning. It is possible that Rodgers was joking, but it is just one of multiple times that he has hinted that he will return to action this year. We have already seen Rodgers throwing footballs in pregame, and if he could return, it would be massive for pushing the Jets to the playoffs.

Rodgers was supposed to make the Jets Super Bowl contenders. That was a belief of many because New York has an excellent defense. That remains to be the case. The Jets are eighth in scoring defense, only allowing 19.5 points per game. The unit is led by Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner, and C.J. Mosley.

The offense, on the other hand, is 30th in scoring. Without Rodgers, the longtime Packers' quarterback's favorite targets, like Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, have been largely ineffective. For now, they need Wilson to keep chugging on. He hasn't been great, but he has been improving in recent weeks. If he can hold on until Rodgers is back, assuming he can actually return as soon as he has hinted at, then the team will have a chance to make some noise in the postseason. The Jets are also currently third in their division, though, so collecting enough wins in the meantime is vital for them to even reach the postseason.

Raiders storylines

The Raiders had a terrible start to the season, and it led to their head coach getting fired and their starting quarterback getting benched. There were a number of aspects that led to Josh McDaniels getting kicked to the curb, and the team has since rallied behind Antonio Pierce, the interim head coach. They had their best game of the year in Week 9 with him leading the way. The Raiders beat the New York Giants 30-6 last week, and they now seem motivated to turn their season around.

Aiden O'Connell was also named the new starting quarterback for that game. Jimmy Garoppolo was brought in to be the starting quarterback, but he has once again struggled with injuries and ineffectiveness. The rookie didn't put up jaw-dropping stats in his second career start last week, but he led the team to their highest-scoring output of the year. He will once again be the man under center this week.

The 4-5 Raiders don't have an easy path to the playoffs but rallying behind a replacement coach/quarterback is a real thing. The team clearly has Pierce and O'Connell's backs, and it might lead to an extended win streak. Playing the Jets at home offers a perfect chance to continue winning, but they desperately need to find a way to get Davante Adams more involved. The star receiver only has 18 catches in the last five games combined. He hasn't caught a touchdown since Week 3.

As arguably the team's best player, he needs to get more targets. Adams is a nightmare to defend. He has often been double-teamed this year, but he still needs to get a fair share of targets. Throwing the ball his way will help with the rookie growing pains that O'Connell is sure to go through. It won't necessarily be easy for the Raiders' rookie to get Adams the ball this week, though. The Jets' defensive features one of the best cornerback tandems in the league. Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed will likely make life hard on Adams once again.

So, who do you think will win the Jets vs. Raiders game on Sunday Night Football?