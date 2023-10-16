The next Crown? A new John F. Kennedy TV series for Netflix hopes that's the case.

Reportedly, Netflix is working on a limited TV series similar to The Crown but based on John F. Kennedy, Variety reports.

It will stem from the book JFK: Coming Of Age In The American Century, 1917-1956, by Fredrik Logevall. The biography was originally published in 2020 and is part of a planned two-volume set. The first book examines his life, from birth all the way up to his time as a junior U.S. Senator.

As for the series, it involves Eric Roth, who is attached to the project to write and executive produce. Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping of Chernin Entertainment are set to executive produce.

JFK series and Netflix

Sources say Netflix eyes this new Kennedy series as an American version of The Crown. It's unclear if the show will follow the same pattern as The Crown, which includes different actors as the timeline goes on and they age. It's also unknown how exactly it will be broken up throughout the episodes.

Roth, who was a successful Academy Award winner for best-adapted screenplay for Forrest Gump in 1995, seems like a good fit for this timely bio-pic series. He's been nominated for six Academy Awards on films like Munich, A Star is Born, and Dune. Plus, he's been credited on Ali, The Good Shepherd, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Considering the Kennedys are considered American royalty and the solid talent of Eric Roth to the project, the JFK series could take the crown in popularity in the Netflix streaming universe.