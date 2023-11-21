A rep for actor Jim Carrey confirms that the actor will not be reprising his role as the iconic Dr. Seuss Grinch.

If you're a fan of Jim Carrey as The Grinch, we have some sad news. Apparently, the actor will not be reprising the iconic character any time soon.

There have been a lot of rumors floating around that he would be appearing as the green creature from the Dr. Seuss series How the Grinch Stole Christmas. However, a rep for the actor said it's a no-go, according to PEOPLE.

Rumors about Jim Carrey returning as The Grinch

“There is no truth to Jim reprising his role as the Grinch in a sequel to The Grinch,” the rep said.

The role that's being referred to is the live-action 2000 movie that Ron Howard directed. Carrey starred as the menacing Grinch, Screen Geek stated.

The adaption was a hit but started with mixed reviews. At the end of the day, it became one of the highest-grossing holiday films.

Before the Carrey version of the film, it was an animated special that came out in 1966. It was a story about the Whos and the evil Grinch, with a heart two sizes too small. It had Boris Karloff as the narrator with songs by Dr. Seuss and Albert Hague, TV Guide mentioned.

It's good to hear from the actor's rep on the reprise of the character. Reports and articles are all over the web saying that he is coming back to don the green outfit for the role, but unfortunately, as of now, it's not to be.

Maybe, like the Grinch, Jim Carrey will have a change of heart about the role, and the rumors will become true.