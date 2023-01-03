By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The 2022 NFL season has been a very interesting one, and as it comes to a close, it’s looking like there are several teams that will enter the offseason looking for a new head coach. One potential candidate who could emerge for teams across the lead is current Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, as he is reportedly considering a return to the NFL after spending the past eight seasons with Michigan.

While Harbaugh has spent most of his coaching career in college, he has also spent some time in the NFL, previously working as an assistant for the Oakland Raiders in 2002 and 2003 before undergoing a very successful head coaching stint with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014. Harbaugh’s pedigree of success at several different stops is part of what makes him such an enticing coaching candidate.

There are several teams that have already expressed interest in Harbaugh if he were to end up returning to the NFL, and it’s clear he would be one of the most sought-after coaching candidates for teams in need of a new coach if he were to leave Michigan. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at the three best landing spots for Harbaugh if he does decide to return to the NFL.

3. Indianapolis Colts

On the surface, the Indianapolis Colts appear to be quite a mess. They have maybe the worst quarterback situation in the NFL, with Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles all proving to be wildly incompetent, as well as one of the worst coaching situations in the league, with Jeff Saturday, who had no previous coaching experience, taking over once Frank Reich was fired midway through the season.

However, Harbaugh could come in and give the Colts some structure that they have sorely missed this season. They have a very strong defense that has typically managed to keep Indy in games, and even without a starting caliber quarterback, they have a strong enough ground game, led by star running back Jonathan Taylor, to power them to wins.

It’s worth noting that the 2021 Colts, led by Carson Wentz, who also isn’t anything special under center, nearly made the playoffs with virtually the same team last year. Adding a solid quarterback and a coach who knows what he is doing could be enough for Indy to take control of the AFC South, which currently has just one team with a .500 record right now. It may not seem like it, but this would be a strong landing spot for Harbaugh.

2. Denver Broncos

Maybe an even bigger mess than the Colts, the Denver Broncos have seen their 2022 season go from one of extreme hope, to one of extreme concern. Their first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett didn’t even make it through the season, and their new quarterback Russell Wilson has been one of the worst passers in the league.

Yet similar to the Colts, this team has a lot of talent on their roster. Their defense is one of the best in the league, and if their offense was even a little bit competent, they would likely be a playoff team. There’s also hope that the offense can be salvaged, with talented playmakers such as Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Javonte Williams still onboard.

The Broncos need a lot of work, and it would take a renowned head coach like Harbaugh to truly turn things around for them. Yet they still have some hope heading into the 2023 season; you kind of have to hope things can’t be worse than they have been this season, right? Denver needs someone to take charge of their team, and that’s precisely what Jim Harbaugh would be able to do.

1. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a really interesting spot heading into the offseason. They have shown promise, but similar to the Broncos, missing the playoffs entirely is a huge disappointment for them. And even more interesting, they have pretty much cast aside their supposed franchise quarterback in Derek Carr.

Whereas the Colts and Broncos will certainly be looking for a new head coach, the Raiders aren’t necessarily in the same boat. They just hired Josh McDaniels last offseason, and while his first season with the team hasn’t gone according to plan, Las Vegas seems committed to him for the time being. There’s also a very good chance he could be reunited with one of his former quarterbacks in Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency.

But nobody is going to tell you that the 2022 season has been a good one for the Raiders, and if the front office feels like they could upgrade from McDaniels by adding Harbaugh, they will likely do so. Las Vegas remains a sneaky option for Jim Harbaugh, and if they do want to swap coaches this offseason, this would be the best potential landing spot for him.