The Indianapolis Colts have completed a multitude of surprise moves over the years, and owner Jim Irsay has floated an idea that if the team opts to pull off, it sure would be a shocker for the ages.

Irsay took to Twitter on Friday to ask Colts fans if the team should draft Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, which comes a day after general manager Chris Ballard selected former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick.

“Colts Fans…would you take Will Levis at #2 if you’re on the board for Colts in 4 hours from now??? Irsay wrote. “… and go Montana – Young for Franchise??”

Irsay compared a possible situation with the Colts having both Richardson and Levis to the San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback dilemma between Joe Montana and Steve Young. The two Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks were not acquired by the 49ers in the same draft. San Francisco selected Montana in the third round of the 1979 NFL Draft, and it later brought in Young via a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1987. Young served as Montana’s backup at the quarterback position until the 1991 season when he took the keys to the offense and did not look back from there.

The Colts touched base with Levis for a top-30 visit ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Kentucky quarterback also scheduled top-30 visits with seven other teams in recent weeks, and as with the Colts, they all opted to pass on him in the opening round of this year’s NFL Draft.

As it stands, Richardson is expected to battle it out with Gardner Minshew to be named the Colts’ starting quarterback come Week 1 of the 2023 season, but in the unpredictable world of the NFL, Levis could possibly join this competition.