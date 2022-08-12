Jimbo Fisher is a former football player who played for Salem and Samford University. He also played professionally for the Arena Football League’s Chicago Bruisers. He currently serves as the head coach for the Texas A&M Aggies. Fisher was a college football champion coach in 2013. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jimbo Fisher’s net worth in 2022.

Jimbo Fisher’s Net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $13 million

Jimbo Fisher’s net worth in 2022 is $13 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Jimbo Fisher was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia. In high school, Fisher attended North View Junior High School and Liberty High School. After graduating, Fisher initially enrolled and studied at Clemson University, where he was supposed to play baseball.

However, Fisher eventually transferred to Salem University where he played for the football team as a quarterback. Fisher would make another transfer during his final playing year, as he suited up for Samford University.

While playing for the Samford Bulldogs, Fisher pieced together a spectacular stint. He broke various school records in his lone season with Samford, including yards of total offense, touchdown passes and touchdown passes in a single game. To cap off the season, Fisher was named as the NCAA Division III National Player of the Year.

After a spectacular college football career, Fisher would go on to play for the Chicago Bruisers of the Arena Football League. However after only one season, Fisher returned to Samford University as a graduate assistant. For several years, he served as one of the assistant coaches for the Bulldogs’ football program.

After spending several years with his alma mater as an assistant coach, he would go on to work for various college programs. Fisher coached quarterbacks at Auburn university for six years, earning a salary of $72,000. After Auburn, Fisher spent a season at the University of Cincinnati as an offensive coordinator and continued to develop quarterbacks. Aside from Cincinnati and Auburn, Fisher was also hired by the LSU Tigers.

Although he spent several years working for Louisiana State University, Fisher would eventually find a new home at Florida State University. While he initially served as an assistant coach, Fisher took over as head coach in 2010, replacing Bobby Bowden.

For coaching the Seminoles, Fisher scored a one-year contract that paid him approximately $1.8 million. In his head-coaching debut, Fisher led Florida State to a 10-4 record, which marked the program’s first 10-win season since 2003. On top of that, Fisher also stirred the team to a victory over South Carolina in the Chick-fil-A-Bowl. With a solid coaching debut, the university awarded Fisher with an extension and a $950,000 raise.

While Fisher’s coaching debut was spectacular, his greatness with Florida State didn’t end there. In the following year, he led the team to a 9-4 record. Moreover, Fisher would also coach the Seminoles to many more achievements, including the 2013 national championship—their first in 14 years. Aside from a national title, he also coached the squad to three straight ACC championships. With Fisher as the helm, the Seminoles sported a 83-23 record overall, good for a winning percentage of .783.

In 2016, Fisher agreed to a fresh eight-year contract extension, which was worth $44 million. Although that deal suggested Fisher would be in Tallahassee for the long haul, he handed in his resignation in 2017. After resigning, Fisher decided to coach for Texas A&M University, signing a 10-year contract worth a whopping $75 million.

The Texas A&M Aggies have faith in Fisher that he will tow them to a championship somewhere down the road. In fact, the university even awarded him with an FBS championship plaque that reads an undetermined year.

As of this writing, with Fisher as head coach, the Aggies are 34-14, including a 9-1 record in the 2020 season. Fisher also guided the team to victories in the 2018 Gator Bowl, 2019 Texas Bowl and 2020 Orange Bowl. With the front office keeping their faith in him, Fisher received a four-year contract extension in 2021. The champion coach’s annual salary was raised from $7.5 million to $9 million.

Fisher has pieced together a respectable coaching career. Fisher is in a great position to prove he can win another championship with Texas A&M, too. On top of breaking coaching records and making history, Fisher has also made huge amounts of money from his coaching gigs.

Were you at all stunned by Jimbo Fisher’s net worth in 2022?