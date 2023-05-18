Country music star Jimmie Allen took to social media on Wednesday for the first time since being accused of sexual assault and abuse by a former manager. Allen has been suspended by his label and agency as a result of the sexual assault lawsuit filed by his former manager. He is also in the midst of a divorce from his wife, Alexis Gale, who is currently pregnant with their third child.

Allen responded to all of this turmoil in his Instagram story on Wednesday. In the post, Allen said “We Gonna Be Alright” followed by the comment “This Too Shall Pass.”

News of the lawsuit brought by the former manager, 25 — who goes by Jane Doe to respect her wishes to remain anonymous — was first reported by Variety. According to the lawsuit, Jane Doe is alleging that Allen raped her, abused her and sexually harassed her multiple times — and that his management team was complicit in the allegations because they were informed about his behavior yet still assigned her to be his day-to-day manager.

In further reporting by People, Jane Doe’s lawyer Elizabeth Fegan said “Having been aware of Allen’s past behavior, it’s reprehensible that the company picked her out and threw her to the wolves like they did, knowing how things would turn out.” She added, “Allen identified her as his target and groomed her, and the company did absolutely nothing to prevent it.”

Allen responded with his own statement to People, admitting the two had a sexual relationship but claiming it was consensual. “It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever.” He continued, “I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely.”

Jimmie Allen also released a statement in the initial Variety article, which we reported on and can be read here.