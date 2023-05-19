Jimmy Buffett had to cancel his concert in Charleston, South Carolina at the last minute. Apparently he checked into the hospital Thursday, May 19, because he needed “immediate [medical] attention.” It isn’t clear what needed attention, per TMZ.

On Thursday, he shared on his official website that he was canceling his show Charleston. He was supposed to perform on stage with his Coral Reefer band Saturday night, but he couldn’t after he checked in with his doctor. Buffett wrote: “I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas … and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

The Margaritaville mogul added: “Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you. I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup. You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico.”

He concluded the post with: “Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, NOT YET!”

Jimmy Buffett was on tour called the Second Wind Tour 2023. And as for all the would be Charleston attendees, ticket holders will be able to attend the rescheduled show, once a new date is announced.