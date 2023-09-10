Jimmy Fallon gains support from The Tonight Show Starring staff after former and current employees made allegations regarding the show's host and the workplace environment.

Fourteen former employees and two current ones recently claimed that the show has had a toxic work environment for years, partly due to Fallon's erratic behavior. In response, NBC stated that they prioritize providing a respectful work environment. They promise to investigate employee concerns and take appropriate action.

The employees who spoke up alleged that they had witnessed Fallon's belittlement and temper towards other The Tonight Show staff. But no current anonymous employee said the opposite. They described Jimmy Fallon as communicative and positive, highlighting his constructive feedback and support.

Two employees also recounted incidents where Fallon scolded a crew member during a taping with Jerry Seinfeld. Seinfeld reportedly asked Fallon to apologize to the crew member, which he did.

Interestingly, Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show has had nine showrunners in the past nine years. And none of them offered support for Fallon on the record. Of the roughly 80 employees, only a few had positive remarks about Fallon, but none were willing to speak on the record.

The current employees who supported Fallon felt that the workplace improved significantly under the current showrunner, Chris Miller. But acknowledged previous issues under different leadership.

The current The Tonight Show staff also expressed frustration with recent allegations, defending Jimmy Fallon for his commitment towards a ‘positive' show. They also acknowledged that past grievances might have resurfaced due to industry stress.

Jimmy Fallon already issued an apology statement to aggrieved The Tonight Show staff.