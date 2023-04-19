Dominion Voting Systems reached a $787.5 million settlement yesterday with Fox News over their false claims about their voting machines and knowingly spreading lies to their viewers. Then last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy Kimmel criticized Dominion for taking the settlement rather than forcing Fox to admit their mistakes.

Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox News focused on their coverage of the 2020 US presidential election. Hosts wittingly made false claims that Dominion’s voting machines were faulty and manipulated and led to the loss of Former President Donald Trump to now-President Joe Biden. Though the claims lacked evidence, hosts repeated the claims to attract attention from viewers.

Although many saw this win as a victory against inaccurate journalism, Kimmel had a different take on the matter. Kimmel claimed that Dominion allowed Fox to evade responsibility and took a payout instead, “We naively thought this was about making Fox News take responsibility for destroying their reputation, because that’s what they told us.”

Despite Dominion’s victory over Fox, they spared the news outlet from admitting their mistakes. Instead of forcing them to admit their lies on air or under oath, Fox’s highest profile hosts like Tucker Carlson and Rupert Murdoch walk away scot-free.

Kimmel continued, “No, they took the money instead, which means the liars who knowingly misled their oatmeal-brained viewers, and seriously damaged our democracy, don’t have to say anything about it at all. No apologies, no testimony — they can go right back to sodomizing the country. While Dominion and their lawyers go shopping for yachts, I guess.”