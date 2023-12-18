JJ Redick addressed fan complaints about players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid taking a lot of free throws saying it's a consequence of their dominance.

Fans often complain about the high free-throw attempts of players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid take. Giannis just achieved a historic feat scoring 64 points vs. the Indiana Pacers. Lost in the discourse of the game due to the hijinks surrounding the game ball is Giannis's free throws. He made more free throws (24) than he did field goals (20) and he attempted more free throws (32) than he did field goals (28).

Fans often criticize players who usually get a large amount of free throw attempts as they say it slows down the game, which is typically fast-paced. However, JJ Redick took to his “The Old Man and the 3” podcast to address fans' displeasure with players such as Giannis's free throw shooting numbers.

“The best players have always shot a lot of free throws. Joel Embiid is a physical force, he's gonna get fouled. Giannis is a physical force, he's gonna get fouled.” JJ Redick on how great players take advantage of the whistle 🗣️ (via @OldManAndThree)pic.twitter.com/hNub9FPnTQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 18, 2023

Redick first broke down the free throw numbers of NBA greats.

Michael Jordan, seven to twelve free throws a game, except for his Washington years. Kobe Bryant, six to ten free throws a game, except for early, when he was not a primary option. Uh, and then late, post injury. Barkley, except for the Houston years and his rookie year, seven to twelve free throws a game. David Robinson, who won a scoring title, eight to twelve free throws a game, except for late in his career, when he was, you know, basically the fourth or fifth option. Shaq, of course, hack of Shaq, nine to thirteen free throws a game.”

After giving a breakdown of modern players that draw a lot of free throw attempts, he then explained his point.

“The best players have always shot a lot of free throws. Joel Embiid is a physical force, he's gonna get fouled. Giannis is a physical force, he's gonna get fouled. I saw something the other day where Giannis took like twenty-something free throws and everybody's complaining about it. And then you go, you watch the game and you're like, well, yeah, they wrapped him up six times. They pulled him by the arm six times. Like, of course, he's gonna shoot 20 free throws. Those are fouls! That's what makes defense hard. You have great offensive players, and this is true in any era. You have great offensive players who have an advantage, they will exploit those advantages, and you are faced with a tough choice. Do I not foul? Do I foul? I don't buy this thing that like, we're hands off. The data just, I mean I just laid it out for you. I don't buy it.”

Redick brings up an amazing point and effectively pokes holes in the narrative that many NBA fans point to when speaking about the high free-throw attempts of star NBA players.