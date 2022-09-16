The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for their Week 2 contest with the Miami Dolphins. Whether or not their starting running back JK Dobbins will be taking the field with them remains to be seen, though.

Dobbins have been rehabbing all summer long after he tore his ACL in August of 2021, but he wasn’t ready for Baltimore’s season opener against the New York Jets last weekend. Dobbins has practiced fully on both Wednesday and Thursday, but is still listed as questionable to play on Sunday against Miami.

When asked whether or not he will be playing on Sunday, Dobbins responded with a simple “We’ll see” before touching on how New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has served as an inspiration for him as he worked his way back from his ACL injury. Barkley suffered the same injury in the 2020 season, and kicked off the 2022 season with an explosive game for the Giants to help them upset the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

Asked whether he's playing on Sunday, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins said, "We'll see." He said he's feeling good and has taken inspiration from Saquon Barkley looking like his old self another year removed from his own knee injury.

Barkley struggled with more injuries in his first season back last year, and his performance in Week 1 was the first time he’s looked like himself in the past few years. As Dobbins prepares to return to the field, whether it be this week or later in the season, he hopes to make a similar impact as Barkley.

Dobbins flashed during the 2020 season before missing the entire 2021 campaign, and there’s hope he can become one of the top running backs in the NFL playing alongside Lamar Jackson at quarterback. But for now, the Ravens will simply be hoping to get him back on the field this weekend. His practice status indicates he’s close to returning, but it looks like JK Dobbins isn’t out of the woods just yet.