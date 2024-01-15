The comedian let his thoughts known about celebrities these days.

Comedian Jo Koy is punching back after the negative reviews of his hosting gig at the Golden Globes.

During his Friday night performance in St. Louis, he made known his true feelings about the backlash, Business Insider reports.

Jo Koy pokes fun at celebrities in a recent stand-up performance

On stage, he references a puffy treat we enjoy in smores about celebrities.

“Lot a marshmallows, man,” he said. “They're delicious, but goddamn, they're soft. I just come from a different time. I see the changes that are happening. I get it, but goddamn, can we fucking laugh at ourselves?”

He added that most of the audience at his show probably didn't tune in to see it.

“I got a feeling none of you motherfuckers watched it, and I'm kinda happy,” Koy continued. “Oh my god. It feels good to live in this country. We get to say what we want to say. Don't be apologetic about it at all. Be able to…speak your mind.”

The comedian received backlash for his jokes about the NFL and Taylor Swift, knocking on Oppenheimer and Barbie.

One notable joke at the Golden Globes was when he said, “The key moment in Barbie is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breath, cellulite, and flat feet — or what casting directors call character actor.”

He also got flack for blaming the writers when jokes didn't land. Many felt he was throwing them under the bus.

The Golden Globes is over, so don't be surprised if more material about his monologue keeps appearing at performances. The vibe that Jo Koy is about to unleash his frustrations over his hosting is about to come out more and more.