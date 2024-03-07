UFC 298: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera kicks off the prelims with a fight in the women's flyweight division between Joanne Wood and Maryna Moroz. Wood was able to get back into the win column with a split-decision victory her last time out at UFC 286 meanwhile, Moroz is now coming off of back-to-back losses for only the second time in her career. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Wood-Moroz prediction and pick.
Joanne Wood (16-8) was on a tough three-fight skid heading into her matchup against Luana Carolina at UFC 296. Thankfully she was able to squeak by with a split-decision win to get herself back into the win column. Now, she is just 1-3 in her last four fights and is looking to finally get back on a winning streak when she heads to Miami to take on Maryna Moroz at UFC 299.
Maryna Moroz (11-5) coming into this matchup on a losing skid herself, losing each of her last two fights. She most recently was submitted against a familiar regional foe Karine Silva who submitted her with one second to spare in round one at UFC 292. Moroz will be looking to finally right the ship when she squares off against Joanne Wood this weekend at UFC 299.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC 299 Odds: Joanne Wood-Maryna Moroz Odds
Joanne Wood: +195
Maryna Moroz: -230
Over 2.5 rounds: -270
Under 2.5 rounds: +210
Why Joanne Wood Will Win
Joanne Wood was once a staple in the women's flyweight division and was on the verge of a title shot. Unfortunately, Valentina Shevchenko got injured when they were expected to fight so instead of waiting for that title she decided to take on fellow contender Jennifer Maia who submitted her in round one. Since that title fell through she has now gone just 2-4 and will now be looking to extend her winning streak to two when she takes on Maryna Moroz this weekend.
Wood does her best work at kicking range where she can utilize her long legs to attack the lead leg of her opponent and to keep them at bay. Then once in the clinch, Wood will look to utilize trips to drag her opponents to the mat. However, more than likely Wood will want to keep this fight at her range to avoid strikes of Moroz and outstrike her to keep her winning ways going this weekend at UFC 299.
Why Maryna Moroz Will Win
Maryna Moroz is on the heels of two consecutive losses for the first time since 2017-2018 after taking losses to Jennifer Maia and Karine Silva. Silva was able to dominate Moroz on the meanwhile, Maia surprisingly enough was able to beat Moroz at her own game outstriking her for the entirety of the fight. Moroz will look to put those losses in the rearview mirror and get herself back on track in this matchup against Joanne Wood.
Moroz does her best work when she is the one pushing the pace and being the aggressor where she is able to utilize her high-volume boxing at her preferred range. Going against a kicking-oriented striker who likes to mix it up from head to body, from body to legs, etc. She's going to need to get on the inside to land her shots. Her feints are going to be very important in doing just that and if she can maneuver around that leg reach of Wood she can land like many others have and get herself back into the win column this weekend at UFC 299
Final Joanne Wood-Maryna Moroz Prediction & Pick
This is a great scrap in the women's flyweight division to kick off this monumental PPV event. This fight is going to come down to who can dictate where this fight takes place. The current form of Moroz leads me to believe that she's going to have some trouble getting off her patented high-volume boxing attack against someone like Wood who does a good enough job to avoid the big shots.
Wood can go strike-for-strike with Moroz making this anyone's fight if mainly stays on the feet and given the value on her as the underdog this is the right spot to side with her in this matchup. Ultimately, expect these two to come out swinging early but it will be Wood who will have the bigger moments between the two just edging out yet another close decision en route to her second straight win.
Final Joanne Wood-Maryna Moroz Prediction & Pick: Joanne Wood (+195), Over 2.5 Rounds (-270)