UFC viral sensation Joaquin Buckley notched one of the most impressive knockouts we’ve ever seen in the octagon with his spinning-kick knockout of Impa Kasanganay in 2020. Since, he’s lost a few fights against top-level Middleweight competition and decided to make the weight cut and move to Welterweight. For his first fight in the new division, Buckley faced Andre Fialho during the Dern vs. Hill main card in Las Vegas. Mid-way through the second round, Buckley landed yet another viral headkick knockout of his opponent.

The first round was competitive throughout, but could’ve been scored clearly 10-9 for Buckley as he landed the more damaging strikes without sustaining much himself. Fialho looked visibly tired heading back to the stool while Buckley looked fresh and confident at his new weight. Once he got Fialho hurt in the second round, Buckley landed a perfect headkick to stun Fialho out cold. He stood over his opponent and landed a follow-up shot before being pulled off by the referee. Buckley then ran to the cage, let out a scream, and dumped water on his head in excitement.

The knockout has twitter in a frenzy as fans react to Buckley’s post-fight interview and antics after the win. Michael Bisping and Paul Felder went wild ringside exclaiming “There he goes again with another knockout of the night.”

why joaquin buckley scream like this 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/0dJJTMkjhl — 📌 (@darwinsburner) May 20, 2023

It was certainly a great win and it’ll be interesting to see how the UFC matches Buckley up with the rest of the division. He could go on to face a number of ranked fighters like Santiago Ponzinibbio, Randy Brown, and many more. Buckley certainly has the gas tank and speed to keep up with faster fighters and winning a 50k bonus could give him more motivation to make a splash in the new division. Who should Buckley face next after his viral knockout?