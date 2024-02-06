Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Haynes (May December) will team for a new NC-17 film which will commence production in the summer.

Joaquin Phoenix will team up with May December director Todd Haynes for a new film. It will be rated NC-17 and has gotten a positive filming update.

gAn NC-17 romp

Deadline is reporting that Phoenix and Haynes' NC-17 film is aiming to commence shooting this summer. The title and plot details are unknown, although the report called it a “secretive detective story.”

From what they know, the film will “follow two men, one played by Joaquin Phoenix, who are intense lovers and leave California for Mexico.”

Todd Haynes made a name for himself with his early films Poison, Safe, and Velvet Goldmine. In 2002, he directed May December star Julianne Moore in Far from Heaven. He then directed a Bob Dylan biopic (I'm Not There), Carol, Wonderstruck, Dark Waters, and The Velvet Underground.

In 2023, Haynes' May December premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Natalie Portman and Moore starred in the film, which Netflix acquired and released on December 1 on the streaming service.

Joaquin Phoenix is known for his Oscar-nominated roles in Gladiator, Walk the Line, The Master, and Joker. He has done practically all that there is to do in Hollywood. Some of his other notable credits include Her, Inherent Vice, and C'Mon C'Mon. In 2023, he starred in Ari Aster's Beau Is Afraid as well as Ridley Scott's Napoleon.

Coming up, Phoenix will reprise his Joker role in the sequel, Folie à Deux. Lady Gaga will star alongside him as Harley Quinn in Todd Phillips' sequel. Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener will also star in the film.