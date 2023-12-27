Joe Budden doesn't hold back on Logic's saying he's suicidal

Rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden is stirring controversy once again, this time directing sharp skepticism at Logic's public declarations about mental health struggles, Uproxx reports. Budden didn't hold back during a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, dismissing Logic's advocacy for mental health awareness as insincere and labeling him as “full of sh-t.”

Expressing his doubt, Budden targeted Logic's music, particularly referencing the track “1-800-273-8255,” which actively promoted the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Calling the song “pandering bullsh-t,” Budden accused Logic of being disingenuous in his approach towards mental health awareness. He pointedly criticized the rapper, asserting that Logic's actions are solely for pandering purposes, making it challenging to discern the authenticity behind his claims.

This disparaging commentary from Budden marks a significant shift from his previous interactions with Logic. In a past episode, Budden apologized to Logic for previously branding him as the “worst rapper ever,” attributing his own mental health struggles at the time to his harsh comments. At that point, Budden acknowledged his own emotional turmoil and extended an apology to Logic, expressing regret for projecting his internal struggles onto the fellow rapper.

The song, “1-800-273-8255,” a collaboration featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid, aimed to raise awareness about suicide prevention and mental health support. Its impact was substantial, earning a Grammy nomination in 2017. Subsequently, Logic has remained dedicated to using his platform to address vital topics such as depression and suicide, leveraging his lyrics to engage with these critical issues.

Despite Lodge's efforts to bring attention to mental health matters through his music and activism, Budden's recent dismissive remarks reflect a contentious viewpoint, casting doubt on the rapper's advocacy efforts and raising questions about the authenticity of his statements regarding mental health struggles.