The Cincinnati Bengals battled their way back to .500 with a hard-fought 17-13 home win over the Seattle Seahawks. The Bengals offense has sputtered out of the gate this year, failing to get in any sort of rhythm through six weeks with the exception of an explosion in Week 5 against the Cardinals. This win over Seattle was no different. The Bengals offense was out-gained by over 150 yards and Joe Burrow failed to throw for 200 yards for the third time this season. Perhaps this was the impetus for some friendly trash talk between Burrow and fellow former LSU Tiger, Jamal Adams.

After the game Joe Burrow downplayed the situation and claimed that the banter between he and Adams was “just two Tigers talking.” Perhaps they discussed LSU's win over Auburn on Saturday. Seems reasonable enough to me, but Burrow and Jamal Adams were never LSU teammates, and since Burrow was drafted by the Bengals with the first overall pick in 2020, he hasn't been a stranger to engaging in trash talk. With that said, there's nothing wrong with the exchange of fiery words between opponents. For Burrow, all that matters in the end is that the Bengals came away with the win.

Joe Burrow: Never going to apologize for a win pic.twitter.com/5SOhizEkPt — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) October 15, 2023

Nor should anyone apologize for a win, but let's give credit where it's due. We're used to seeing the Burrow-led offense lead the way, but it was the Bengals defense that should be given the majority of the credit for the win against Seattle. The Bengals D picked off Geno Smith twice and forced two turnovers on downs in the 4th quarter.

The Bengals have their bye week next week, and then return to action on October 29th when they head out west to face the San Francisco 49ers.