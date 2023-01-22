Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year and leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl. The quarterback is now trying to return to the Super Bowl to finish the job after losing to the Los Angeles Rams. However, Burrow does not do all of this on his own. Outside of his coaches and teammates, who support and help him on the field, he has a ton of backing outside as well. One of the people responsible for his form is definitely his girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher. In this piece, we will take a deep dive into what is known about her and the pair. Ladies and gentlemen, Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher.

Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher

Interestingly enough, unlike many of his NFL colleagues, Burrow got together with his significant other before he was actually in the league. According to Page Six, the pair actually met in 2017, or at least that is when they started being linked together. There was no proof before Olivia started sharing the pair’s moments on her Instagram page, now followed by over 110,000 people. The first post of the pair together was back in 2017 as the quarterback was leaving Ohio State.

Holzmaher is an alum of Ohio State and has been with Burrow even after he transferred to LSU to get more playing time. The pair’s life is well-documented on Olivia’s Instagram page, and they are not shy to show the world their love. The start of their relationship is heavily linked to their time together at Ohio State. Regardless of the QB’s move to Lousiana, they stayed together and still are to this day.

In terms of Olivia herself, she was born in April 1997. Interestingly enough, she was born just outside of Cincinnati, where her longtime boyfriend earns his NFL paycheck. As stated above, the pair met at Ohio State, as they were both majoring in the same subject. Burrow, of course, ended up playing football, but his significant other actually remained in school until she was completely done with her major. She studied data analytics and, according to an interview she gave, she was very excited to get her career on track after graduating in 2019.

She had this to say: “Firstly, my love of statistics and analysis is the reason I chose my Data Analytics major; but I am much more than just numbers. Secondly, I am a critical thinker; continual learner, problem solver, detail-oriented, self-motivated, organized, flexible, energetic, focused and confident. Finally, my goal is to obtain a position that allows me to use my current skill set; continue to develop professional skills. I bring to the table dedication and an exemplary work ethic; a promise to always do my very best work.”

Now, she is employed in Cincinnati, working as a Senior Process Specialist & Analyst for The Kroger Company. Her LinkedIn page also states that before working in her field, Olivia was actually a supervisor in a gym in Ohio. Clearly, she was never eager to leave her home state, and it must have been amazing for the pair when Burrow was actually drafted so close to home.

When it comes to the pair, as said above, they are never shy to show their affection over social media. After the first post in 2017, most of Olivia Holzmacher’s posts are about the pair, including an emotional one when Burrow was drafted first in 2020.

She posted a picture on Instagram of the couple together and had this caption:”Tonight a new chapter starts! Thankful to be by your side Joe and to be a part of the past three seasons. I’ve had the best experiences and met the best people along the way. So excited for what the future holds. Tonight will be once in a lifetime.”

It is also fairly clear that Olivia fits in very well with the other wives and girlfriends of Burrow’s Bengals teammates. She follows her boyfriend around the country during the regular season and has continued to do so during this postseason as well. In October of last year, as reported by the New York Post, Holzmacher also joined linebacker Logan Wilson’s fiancee and the wife of offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji in watching the Bengals dispose of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 of the season. There are plenty of other posts on her Instagram showing her at Bengals games.

Clearly, the pair is having a lot of fun together. While not many personal stories are known about them, their social media accounts are full of shows of affection and genuine support between the pair. Here is to Joe Burrow and his girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher having many golden years together in the future as he tries to become a Super Bowl champion.