In the midst of the news of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce, a previous chapter in Joe Jonas's dating history has resurfaced, raising questions and concerns, Yahoo reports.

TikTok user Yourbestfriendjoshua recently drew attention to a 2015 Teen Vogue article where Gigi Hadid, a model, shared her recollection of meeting Joe Jonas, a musician, “at the Grammys when I was 13 years old.” In the article, Hadid explained that Jonas had asked her to a baseball game, but she had declined, citing her nervousness and not wanting to reveal that she had school the next day. She went on to describe how they exchanged numbers, and their friendship eventually evolved into something more.

However, some have questioned the accuracy of Hadid's memory, as the timeline seems to conflict with photographic evidence. Hadid was not photographed at the 2009 Grammys, which would have been the year she mentioned, as she would have been 13 at that time. Instead, both Hadid and Jonas were photographed at the 2010 Grammys, when she would have been 14 and he would have been 20.

Their romantic relationship did eventually materialize in 2015, when Hadid was 20 and Jonas was 25.

The revisitation of this past encounter has brought new attention to Joe Jonas's dating history, especially in light of his recent divorce filing from Sophie Turner. Much of the media's focus on their divorce has centered on Turner, including anonymous claims that she enjoys partying more than Jonas, as well as allegations of troubling behavior caught on a Ring camera.

As discussions surrounding Jonas and Turner's separation continue, some are highlighting the complexities of Jonas's romantic history, prompting a fresh examination of past relationships and events.