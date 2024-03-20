Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce case has been reopened. The actress has “reactivated” the divorce case, according to E! News, but reps for the singer say it is only a “legal formality.”
Jonas filed for the divorce back in September after four years of marriage. They connected on social media in 2016 and began dating soon after. They announced that they were engaged in 2017 and eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019. A month later they had an intimate ceremony Le Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France with their closest friends and family. The former couple share two daughters: Willa, 4, and 20-month old Delphine. In October, the pair came to a temporary solution for their children.
“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents,” the former couple said in a statement.
According to the custody agreement, a “timesharing schedule” is now in effect between the formal couple.
The insider said that they are happy that they have come to a conclusion for right now.
“Although it’s a temporary custody agreement at the moment, Sophie and Joe both realize this could have been a much more long, drawn-out process,” the source says per the outlet. “So, they’re feeling relieved they were able to find some common ground and compromise on this issue for the time being.”
“The couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution,” Jonas' rep adds of the recent “reactivation” of the divorce.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Move On
While arrangements for their children are getting taken care of, the two have found love elsewhere. Jonas has began dating model Stormi Bree.
“Joe is enjoying spending time with Stormi,” a source told Us Weekly back in January. “His main priority and focus will always be his children, but at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come.”
He was spotted going to a private airport in photos obtained by Page Six. It's unclear where exactly the two were headed and if they were going on the same flight.
“Things are still very new, but he’s happy and he’s open to seeing where things go,” the source told Us Weekly.
As for Turner, she has been seen out with Peregrine Pearson back in October and have been seeping deeper into their romance.
According to a source via Us Weekly, she and Perry have “become progressively closer.” They have been seeing one another over the past couple of weeks but everything is still “fairly new.”
The source also noted that things “might be headed that way” in terms of if there is some “long term potential” but it's still “too soon” to tell at the moment. However the actress is “really happy with how things are moving along.”