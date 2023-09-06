Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are parting ways after four years of marriage and two children together. The Jonas Brothers singer officially filed for divorce on September 5, as reported by Billboard.

In his divorce petition, Jonas cited that his union with the Game of Thrones actress has become “irretrievably broken,” as disclosed by the Today show, which obtained a copy of the filing.

The announcement of their separation came as a shock, given that there were no visible indications of marital trouble, Billboard reports. Turner had been sharing photos of her and Jonas backstage at Jonas Brothers concerts, and she playfully teased him on social media. Even after rumors of their split began circulating, Jonas continued to wear his wedding ring onstage and shared a photo of himself wearing the band just hours before news of the divorce filing emerged.

Despite the end of their romantic relationship, Jonas and Turner had their share of beautiful moments. After Jonas initiated contact with the actress via an Instagram DM in 2016, their love story began. Turner had confessed that she never expected to marry before Jonas came into her life, stating, “I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life.” Their journey took them from sliding into DMs to two weddings in 2019—a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas followed by an elegant celebration in France. Along the way, they welcomed two children into their lives.

2016 – Let The Talking Begin, Via DM

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's love story began with digital connections and mutual friends. Turner revealed in a March 2019 Harper's Bazaar UK interview that they had been following each other on Instagram, and Jonas made a bold move by direct messaging her one day.

After weeks of online conversations, they decided to meet in person in London. Both felt an immediate and unique connection.

Turner admitted in a March 2020 Elle magazine interview that she had initial doubts about whether it was genuinely Jonas who messaged her. To ensure her safety, she brought along her male friends to their first meeting at a local, lively, albeit somewhat sketchy, bar. Despite her initial skepticism, their conversation flowed naturally for hours, and they quickly became inseparable, even embarking on tour together.

2017 – Instagram Official

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas took a significant step in their relationship when they went Instagram official on New Year's Day. Turner shared a photo of Jonas, cigar in hand, riding on a boat with the caption “Miami Daze.”

Although this post didn't serve as an outright confirmation of their relationship, it was a clear indicator that the two were growing closer. In the wake of this Instagram moment, Turner found herself facing questions about their status.

During an interview with Mario Lopez from Extra, he playfully brought up their relationship, saying, “I can't believe you're going out with Joe.”

Turner, seemingly surprised by the direct question, chuckled and replied, “I'm not saying anything. I'm very happy.” While she didn't provide an explicit confirmation, her happiness spoke volumes about the budding romance.

Late 2017 – They're Engaged

The engagement of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner was a moment of joy announced on Instagram on October 15, 2017. Both shared the happy news in a photo of Turner's hand adorned with a sparkling diamond ring. “I said yes,” Turner joyfully declared, with Jonas echoing her sentiments in his own caption: “She said yes.”

Their announcement delighted friends and family, and fans of “Game of Thrones,” in which Turner starred, celebrated the news.

The couple later hosted an extravagant engagement party, graced by celebrities such as Ashley Graham, Ansel Elgort, and Tom Holland, adding glitz to their already dazzling love story.

2018 – Matching Toy Story Tattoos

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner decided to commemorate their love with matching Toy Story-inspired tattoos. The couple's chosen phrase, “To infinity & beyond,” is a nod to the beloved animated film. Joe had “To infinity” beautifully inked on his arm in spiral script, while Sophie completed the phrase with “& beyond,” accompanied by a charming little rocket soaring above the final word. Their shared tattoos serve as a lasting symbol of their enduring bond and shared adventures.

2019 – The Wedding

Their impromptu wedding was a whimsical affair held at A Little White Wedding Chapel, immediately following the Billboard Music Awards where the Jonas Brothers had delivered a memorable performance.

The ceremony was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, adding a fun twist to the proceedings. Among the attendees were fellow celebrities who had been present at the BBMAs, including Khalid, country duo Dan + Shay, and the other Jonas family members. However, there was a minor controversy when DJ Diplo, who was also in attendance, livestreamed the event on Instagram without obtaining the couple's prior consent.

Mid-2019 – A Second, Italian Wedding

Joe Jonas shared the reasoning behind choosing France as their wedding destination, citing it as “mutual ground” for both of them. He elaborated during an interview with Dr. Phil, saying, “We both have spent a lot of time in France together,” adding that it's one of the most romantic places in the world.

Their wedding was attended by close family members, including Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra, as well as model Ashley Graham. Maisie Williams, Turner's “Game of Thrones” costar, had the honor of being the maid of honor.

Although the couple has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the event, Us Weekly reported that Turner wore Louis Vuitton for the ceremony. E! also noted the presence of white flowers and glass candles adorning the venue's aisles, enhancing the romantic atmosphere of the celebration.

2020 – Their Baby Arrives

In the summer of 2020, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their first child into the world, a daughter they lovingly named Willa. The couple shared their joy through a statement to Billboard, stating, “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.” Although the couple opted for a private pregnancy journey and never officially confirmed their expectancy with a statement, keen-eyed observers did spot Turner with a noticeable baby bump while she was out and about.

2022 – Sophie Turner Confirms When She Knew He Was The One

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon while expecting their second child and celebrating their third wedding anniversary, the Game of Thrones star shared an endearing anecdote about when she realized Joe Jonas was the one for her.

She reminisced, “The first night I met him, I remember, like, he left my apartment.” She explained that they had met up with a group of friends at a bar before heading to her place. “I went to my brother, and I was like, ‘I love this man so much!' And I knew! And that was it!”

Mid-2022 – Say Hello To Baby Number 2

Representatives for the couple joyously declared to People that “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl.”

In a conversation featured on The Wrap's “UnWrapped” podcast, the “X-Men” star eloquently expressed how motherhood had profoundly impacted her as an actor. She spoke of a “different perspective” that had evolved within her since becoming a mother.

Sophie Turner explained, “The concept of family has made me an entirely much more emotional person. The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just like overflowing. It's made me a better actor for becoming a mother.”

2023 – Selling Their Miami Mansion

The couple acquired this impressive residence in 2021, boasting six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a spa, multiple pools, and an outdoor kitchen. In August, this sprawling waterfront mansion, encompassing an expansive 10,414 square feet, changed hands for a significant sum of $15 million.

September 2023 – Joe Files The Divorce

Following the Labor Day weekend when rumors about their breakup emerged, Joe officially filed for divorce in Miami-Dade County, Florida, just days later on September 5th. Court documents cited the marriage as “irretrievably broken.”