Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's younger daughter's name has officially been revealed. In reports pertaining to their marriage, when their two daughters were brought up, the youngest daughter was referred to as “D.” Their oldest daughter is named Willa, and she's three years old, and their youngest daughter is one. According to new legal documents obtained by Page Six, their youngest daughter's name is Delphine. A middle name for her has not been revealed at this time.

According to the outlet, “Turner asked a judge to put her divorce from Jonas on hold until they figure out the custody of their children.” Last week, Jonas' reps cleared up the “abduction” rumor as the girls were on tour with him and his brothers, Kevin and Nick Jonas. They are touring in support of their new project, “The Album.” Turner is in England filming.

“The children were not abducted,” Joe's rep said in a lengthy statement per E! News. “After being in Joe's care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

Jonas filed for divorce on Sept. 5 after four years of marriage. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas connected on social media in 2016 and began dating soon after. They announced that they were engaged in 2017 and eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019. A month later they had an intimate ceremony Le Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France with their closest friends and family.