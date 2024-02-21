Joe Manganiello was convinced by James Gunn to let go of his dream of playing Deathstroke in the DCU, but he will still continue on with the character.

Don't expect Joe Manganiello back as Deathstroke in the DCU. The Spider-Man actor recently revealed James Gunn told him to “let go” of his dream of returning to the role. It's not all bad, though.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Manganiello reflected on his conversations with Gunn about the role. While he may never reprise the role in live-action form, he found a way to continue the legacy of the character in graphic novel form.

“James [Gunn] is my buddy, and James and I had a conversation about it because Jim Lee over at DC Comics wanted me to create a graphic novel series based on the screenplay that I wrote for the Deathstroke origin film that, when they were dismantling the DCEU, that went to the wayside as well,” Manganiello revealed. “Jim read it, and wanted it to be a graphic novel series, but no one could assure me that, if it garnered the attention of directors and producers, that I couldn't be attached. So I had to let it go. James Gunn was just like, ‘Let it go.'”

Joe Manganiello made his DCEU debut as Deathstroke in Justice League. He did appear in Zack Synder's Justice League, the film's director's cut, but never got to properly serve as a film's antagonist.

The DCEU has now become the DCU with James Gunn and Peter Safran leading the charge. There doesn't appear to be many holdovers from the old regime, and that includes Manganiello.

Joe Manganiello is known for his role of Flash Thompson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man films. He is also known for his roles in the Magic Mike series and How I Met Your Mother.