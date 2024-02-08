Joe Manganiello would be down to play Agent Venom in the MCU in Avengers: Secret Wars if Sam Raimi directs it.

Joe Manganiello believes his Spider-Man director Sam Raimi is directing Avengers: Secret Wars. If this rumor is true, he has a character he wants to play in the MCU film.

Joe Manganiello for MCU's Agent Venom?

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Manganiello revealed he wants to be a part of the MCU. He could also possibly reprise the role of Flash Thompson from Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy if it's the Agent Venom version of the character in Avengers: Secret Wars.

“I don't know, man,” he said. “I don't [know] much about [Agent Venom], I'd imagine that'd be over at Sony. It would be very funny to come back that way.”

More realistically, Manganiello would be down to reprise the role of Deathstroke in the DCEU. The DCEU is now gone and the DCU is in, but he'd still be down to play Deathstroke in a series for Max.

Joe Manganiello is known for his roles in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy and True Blood. He has also starred in the Magic Mike franchise, Sabotage, and Rampage. Beginning in 2017's Justice League, Manganiello began playing Deathstroke in the DCEU. He never got a chance to properly reprise the role outside of Zack Snyder's Justice League director's cut.

The MCU is coming off of a three-movie year in 2023. They released Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Marvels. In 2024, Deadpool 3 will be released and is the sole feature film release.

On the TV side, the MCU similarly released three projects in 2023. These include Loki, What If? Season 2, and Echo.