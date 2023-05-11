Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The NBA Playoffs continue on Thursday night as the Boston Celtics face the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The 76ers find themselves in a prime position to close out the Celtics needing just one win to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Consequently, FanDuel has us covered with same-game parlay odds for Game 6. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-76ers same-game parlay featuring Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the 76ers.

Here are the NBA same-game parlay odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Same-Game Parlay Odds: Celtics-76ers Game 6

Joel Embiid: 25+ Points

James Harden: 20+ Points

Tyrese Maxey: 2+ Made Threes

Al Horford: 2+ Made Threes

Same-Game Parlay Odds: +392

For Michelle Beadle and the Run it Back crew’s Celtics-76ers Game 6 same-game parlay, FanDuel presents a juicy four-leg parlay focused on Philly’s stars and a Boston role player. When putting together a same-game parlay you want to string together legs that can build off one another. It’s easy to see how this parlay comes together tonight. Philly’s big three show out on their home floor and Al Horford continues to let it rain from deep for Boston.

Joel Embiid’s points look like the easiest leg of this parlay with -460 odds. The 2023 MVP is averaging 28 PPG for the series despite being hobbled by an injury. That hasn’t stopped Embiid from torching the Celtics, however. After a 15-point debut in Game 2, Embiid dropped three consecutive 30-point games in Games 3-5. Embiid eclipsed 25 points in all four regular-season meetings with Boston – notably dropping 41 and 52 in their two home matchups.

FanDuel is all over Harden’s points, although this looks like the riskiest leg of the parlay. At -135 odds, Harden to score 20+ looks like a true coin flip. Although he has two 40-point games this series, he was held under 20 in each of the other three matchups. That said, he attempted 23 shots in their last home game and averaged 22.3 PPG for the entire playoffs.

Finally, we have a pair of three-point legs with Tyrese Maxey (-360) and Al Horford (-150) both needing 2+ threes. Maxey hit this mark in 4/5 games this series but he averages eight attempts per game and took 12 threes in Game 5. As for Horford, he only hit this twice thus far but has attempted at least seven threes in each of their last four games. Additionally, he hit 2+ threes in both previous games in Philadelphia.