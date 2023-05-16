There is a lot of uncertainty ahead for the Philadelphia 76ers, and while it seems unlikely that Joel Embiid will ask for a trade at the moment, this is the NBA, and Philadelphia has a lot to figure out in order to stay in contention for the 2023-2024 NBA season.

There is uncertainty about whether Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers will keep their jobs past this season. Neither of their statuses should give Joel Embiid much reason to ask for a trade, but if he has a good relationship with either of them, it could give him a reason to ask out after having trouble getting past the second round in his career.

The bigger reason he could ask out has to do with James Harden. It seems the 76ers would like to keep James Harden around, however, there is a lot of buzz about him leaving, with a return to the Houston Rockets in play as well as joining the Phoenix Suns to form a super team. If James Harden does leave this offseason, and the 76ers are not able to get a star to replace him, Joel Embiid could have reason to ask for a trade.

The Dallas Mavericks would probably have to let go of their dreams of a Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving backcourt for this to happen, but it would be a great fit if Embiid becomes available.

The Mavericks lost Luka Doncic’s running mate in Jalen Brunson when he left in free agency to sign with the New York Knicks. Trading for Kyrie Irving should have worked on paper, but it did not lead to wins. Perhaps Embiid would make a better pairing with Doncic.

Embiid would be a dominant presence in the paint that Doncic has not played with yet in his career, and Doncic would be the most talented teammate that Embiid has ever had. The Mavericks should have the cap space for this move to be possible, the question is if they have the assets.

It does not take a rocket scientist to figure out why the Miami Heat would be a great fit for Embiid. He would reunite with his former teammate Jimmy Butler, who was a member of possibly the best team Embiid ever had in Philadelphia.

Jimmy Butler’s departure from the 76ers did not seem to be due to any bad blood with Embiid. It seemed to be more about the front office and coaching staff. Embiid has hyped up Butler’s performances with the Heat.

The question is if the Heat can make it work with the salary cap. If they can, it would be a no-brainer for Miami.

2. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets did a fine job, all things considered when Kyrie Irving asked out and in the Kevin Durant trade to the Suns. They have some good pieces in Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Nic Claxton, along with Jacque Vaughn, who seems to be a solid coach. The team was still able to make the playoffs and avoid the play-in tournament despite the departures of their superstars.

Embiid as a centerpiece of that team while hopefully being able to retain some solid pieces around him would make the Nets a very good team.

1. New York Knicks

The Knicks proved they are building something this season, and heading into this offseason, they will surely be hunting for a superstar to be Jalen Brunson’s running made. Embiid would be a fantastic fit.

What Brunson was able to do in the playoffs for the Knicks, despite his teammates not giving him a lot of help and not providing him ideal space to work, shows he is a piece to build around.

Embiid’s presence inside would work wonderfully with Brunson. Those two together could be dangerous and help New York take the next step. It also helps that Knicks president Leon Rose is Embiid’s old agent.

The one concern is that it is tough for the 76ers to trade their superstar to a team in their division. However, Leon Rose has plenty of assets to work with in part because he passed on trading for Donovan Mitchell last offseason. There are many players who are valuable and others who could be included to make salaries work. The Knicks have 10 first-round picks in the next seven years as well.

The Knicks have enough to put together an attractive package, even for a division rival. If Embiid shockingly comes available, the Knicks should be a top contender to land him.