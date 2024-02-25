AI is a scary thing in Hollywood. With fears of taking over numerous jobs and replacing humans, it's a genuine concern. Joel Kim Booster, however, said who he thinks — if anyone — AI should take over.
Speaking with THR at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, the actor shed light on the subject. It seems he knows of one position AI could replace, if any.
Joel Kim Booster's comments on AI
“I think if anyone's job should be replaced by AI, it should be the execs, you know, in the terms of the skill sets,” he said. “I think it aligns a little bit more with what AI is able to do in terms of just sort of distilling algorithms and what can be bought and sold and things like that.”
The technology is one of the primary reasons for the SAF-AFTRA and WGA strikes last year. Writers feared AI would take their jobs, and actors didn't like the idea of AI-generated images taking their positions on set. Though the strikes are over, it's still a major fear in entertainment.
The comedian added, “I think it's nerve-wracking, and I think the advances that we're seeing, it's happening quicker than I think we're able to adjust to it. But I think at the end of the day…listen, our jobs, what we bring to it, what human beings, what artists bring to the work, I think is undeniable, and I think people can see through it and sense like the real heart.”
Joel Kim Booster is also an executive producer and knows the insides and outs of the industry. It would be nice if the creative talent wasn't the first on the chopping block for any emerging technology, but it's hard to determine what the future will bring.